A Concorezzo l’anima milanese

Concorezzo. Dedicare il tempo alla bellezza, alla riflessione, a un altro punto di vista. Respirare cultura e rallentare.

È questo uno dei doni che porta con sé la mostra fotografica del concorezzese Nicholas Viviani.

A promuoverla con orgoglio è l’associazione Start up cultura.

Con grande entusiasmo Start-Up Cultura inaugura la nuova stagione 2025 con un’importante iniziativa.

ANIMA MILANESE celebra il talento e la creatività del nostro concittadino, Nicholas Viviani, e si terrà presso la Sala di Rappresentanza del Comune. Gli scatti possono già essere ammirati oggi, mentre l’inaugurazione si terrà sabato 12 aprile alle ore 11.

La mostra sarà allestita fino a domenica 13 Aprile.

Questa esposizione – spiegano i promotori -non è solo una vetrina delle sue straordinarie capacità artistiche, ma anche un omaggio al nostro territorio e alla nostra comunità. Le immagini che vedrete raccontano storie, emozioni e paesaggi, offrendo uno sguardo unico su ciò che ci circonda.

About Nicholas

Nicholas Viviani has a humanistic background and graduated in law from the University of Milan with a thesis on tabula picta, a link between Roman law, photography, and copyright law. He passionately dedicates himself to both commercial and artistic photography. In 2017, he was awarded the Arts and Culture Prize by Professor Carlo Franza, journalist and art historian.

“Alone” and “Back to Colour,” two of his landmark projects, were exhibited at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris in 2018. The following year, the artist was involved in several significant projects: he was one of the protagonists of the XII Florence Biennale of Contemporary Art, participated in the Riccardo Prina Prize, and exhibited at both the Triennale di Milano and Palazzo Marliani Cicogna in Varese.

In 2020, the artist held a solo exhibition at the historic Luciana Matalon Foundation in Milan, followed by another in 2021 at the renowned Palazzo Turrisi Palumbo in Lecce. Since 2022, under the curatorship of Sveva Manfredi Zavaglia, his work has been exhibited in Rome in galleries and institutional venues, including the Brazilian Embassy.

In December 2024, the University of Milan hosted a solo exhibition of more than twenty of the artist’s works to mark the university’s 100th anniversary.

His works are part of both national and international collections.